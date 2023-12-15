Catholic World News

Former nun speaks of repeated attempts to warn Church officials about Rupnik

December 15, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent interview with Our Sunday Visitor, an alleged victim of Father Marko Rupnik—formerly a Jesuit, and now a priest of the Diocese of Koper (Slovenia)—went on the record with her name and discussed her repeated attempts to warn superiors about him.

The woman, who left the Loyola Community of Slovenia, said that by 1993, “there were many sisters involved at various levels in sexual relationships with him. I tried to talk to Father Rupnik one last time, but he had cynically rejected me saying that it was only my problem, that his aim was to arrive at a collective orgy with sisters ‘stronger’ than me.”

OSV reported that the former nun warned the Loyola Community’s mother superior, the Jesuit provincial, Archbishop Alojzij Šuštar of Ljubljana, and Father (later Cardinal) Tomáš Špidlík of Vatican Radio about Rupnik. Archbishop Šuštar removed Rupnik from his position as spiritual director of the Loyola Community, but Rupnik moved to Rome.

She and another alleged victim “stressed that neither the Slovenian Jesuits, nor the archbishop of Ljubljana at the time, nor the influential Father Špidlík, later cardinal, considered it necessary to launch an investigation into Father Rupnik, enabling him to continue to move about undisturbed for another 30 years,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!