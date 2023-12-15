Catholic World News

Pope approves decrees for new blesseds, including 6 martyrs

December 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has approved decrees recognizing miracles attributed to the intercession of Ven. Moisés Lira Serafín (1893-1950), a Mexican priest, and Ven. Anne of Jesus (1545-1621), a Spanish Discalced Carmelite, thus paving the way for their beatifications.

The Pontiff also recognized the martyrdoms of Father Giuseppe Rossi (Italy, 1945), Father Luigi Carrara and companions (DR Congo, 1964), and Ján Havlík (Slovakia, 1965), paving the way for their beatifications as well.

Finally, the Pope approved decrees recognizing the heroic virtues of Father Alberto Beretta (1916-2001), Ernesto Guglielmo Cofiño Ubico (1899-1971), and Francesca Lancellotti (1917-2008). Father Beretta, the brother of St. Gianna Beretta Molla, was a missionary in Brazil; Cofiño Ubico, a Guatemalan husband, father, and member of Opus Dei; and Lancellotti, an Italian wife and mother known for helping the needy.

