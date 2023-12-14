Catholic World News

French government moves to dissolve Catholic youth association

December 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on European Conservative

CWN Editor's Note: The French interior ministry has announced that it will formally dissolve the Academia Christiana, a Catholic youth movement, on the grounds that the association may be guilty of “incitement to hatred and discrimination.”

Victor Aubert, the founder of the movement, said that the group’s activities are “universities, training sessions, conferences, traditional festivals and folk dances.” The government may have associated the Academia Christiana with a separate group that has been accused of anti-Semitism.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

