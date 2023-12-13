Catholic World News

Spread of Christianity slowing in China?

December 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: The spread of Christianity in China— where the number of Christians doubled between 1982 and 1997, while overall population grew only 22%—appears to have levelled off, according to a Pew Forum survey.

About 2% of Chinese adults now identify themselves as Christians. That number has remained steady for the past 10 years. The spread of Christianity may have been slowed by repressive government controls. On the other hand, the survey figures may be artificially low, since Christians are probably reluctant to identify themselves for fear of adverse consequences.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!