Nearly $2 billion federal funds annually to abortion advocacy

December 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Organizations that perform and promote abortion received almost $2 billion from the US government each year between 2019 and 2021, the General Accountability Office has reported.

Of the $1.89 billion in federal funding for abortion organizations, the lion’s share—$1.78 billion—went to Planned Parenthood.

