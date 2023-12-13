Catholic World News

Steubenville and Columbus diocesan merger back on the table

December 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: A proposed merger between two Ohio dioceses, announced and then tabled in fall 2022, is again being considered, the bishop of Columbus and the apostolic administrator of Steubenville announced.

“The apostolic nunciature has asked the dioceses to work together to consider how different dimensions of the dioceses, including the temporal aspects of life, might be affected by such a proposal,” said Bishop Earl Fernandes and Bishop Paul Bradley. “While no decision has been made, due diligence is needed so an educated and responsible decision can be discerned in a timely manner.”

The Diocese of Steubenville was formed in 1944 from part of the territory of the Diocese of Columbus. Since 1950, the number of Catholics in the Diocese of Steubenville has fallen from 62,000 to 30,000, and the number of people in the city of Steubenville has fallen from 36,000 to 18,000.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!