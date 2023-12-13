Catholic World News

English Catholics say immigrant’s suicide shows ‘cruelty’ of government policy

December 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: A migrant who was seeking asylum in the United Kingdom and was housed aboard a barge has died in an apparent suicide.

“Every migrant and refugee has a name, a face, and a story which must be listened to,” said Auxiliary Bishop Paul McAleenan of Westminster, the English bishops’ lead bishop for migrants and refugees. “This death, and the death of everyone seeking sanctuary, is a tragedy.”

“These are the real human consequences of deliberate and performative cruelty against people seeking sanctuary in the UK,” said Sarah Teather, director of the Jesuit Refugee Service in the UK.

“Large-scale, detention-like sites such as this expose people who have fled danger to severe re-trauma; cause near universal, chronic sleep deprivation; and rapidly lead to deterioration in their mental health,” the charity had earlier warned.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!