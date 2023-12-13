Catholic World News

Catholic group opposes ‘buffer zone’ legislation for abortion in Scotland

December 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Proposed Scottish legislation creating buffer zones around abortion sites is the “most extreme of its kind in the world,” warned Anthony Horan, director of the Catholic Parliamentary Office.

The legislation would criminalize audible prayer and silent vigils within a buffer zone, as well as attempts to influence the “decision of another person to access, provide or facilitate the provision of abortion services.”

The legislation would also permit an abortionist to petition the government to extend the zone beyond the 650 feet provided in the statute. “Crucially, there is no upper limit on the size of ‘buffer zone’ the government can create,” Horan said.

