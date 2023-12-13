Catholic World News

US bishops’ migration chairman urges ‘unconditional respect for human life and dignity’ of migrants

December 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Describing Our Lady of Guadalupe as the “mother of all mothers” and a “loving bridge between worlds and peoples who unifies through her maternal embrace,” the chairman of the US bishops’ migration committee called for an “unconditional respect for human life and dignity, no matter the circumstance.”

Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso warned that “recent policy proposals that would undermine respect for the sanctity of human life, including that of the humble migrant seeking asylum at our border, remind us of the perils of our own culture, in which hope and unity collide with an abundance of fear and division, often yielding indifference to our shared humanity.”

“Our Lady of Guadalupe, help us to walk with confidence, to imitate your unwavering trust in the will of God, to love beyond boundaries, and to accept the demands of solidarity,” he prayed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!