Jailed priest accepts punishment for child-porn crimes

December 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest who was convicted in June on federal child-porn charges has accepted his responsibility for “vile sins” and asked a court to sentence him to five years in prison.

Father James Jackson could be sentenced to twenty years in prison, but prosecutors have also recommended the five-year term. In his sentencing statement Father Jackson also disclosed that he had been abused as a child.

