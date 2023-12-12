Catholic World News

Ghana’s bishops reaffirm support for legislation that criminalizes homosexual acts

December 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Ghana on December 11 reaffirmed their support of legislation, passed by the nation’s parliament, that would criminalize homosexual acts.

The bishops’ statement follows comments by Cardinal Peter Turkson, the Ghana-born Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, opposing the legislation.

In their five-page statement, the bishops distinguished persons with homosexual inclinations from homosexual acts themselves.

“Thus, homosexuals should not be criminalized just for being homosexuals,” the bishops wrote. “Neither should they be maltreated nor attacked for being homosexuals. It is neither a sin nor a crime to be a homosexual. It is the acts that they perform that are sinful and should be condemned.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!