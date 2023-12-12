Catholic World News

Pope hails 60 years of Vatican-Korea diplomatic ties

December 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: In a telegram to the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea, Pope Francis recalled the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and South Korea.

“This significant celebration is a moment for giving thanks to Almighty God for the many graces received by the Catholic community and the Korean people over these past decades, and I readily associate myself with your gratitude expressed in this solemn Eucharist,” the Pontiff wrote, referring to a special Mass at the cathedral in Seoul, the nation’s capital.

In the telegram, Pope Francis recalled his 2014 apostolic journey to South Korea and noted that the next World Youth Day will be held there in 2027.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!