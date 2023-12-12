Catholic World News

Pope thanks Italian prefects for contributing to social peace

December 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Italy’s prefects—the national government’s representatives in each province—in a December 11 audience and discussed the challenges related to law and order, flooding, and migration.

“Thank you, because you work for peaceful coexistence in the very varied territories of Italy, rich in traditions and values that speak of cohesion, welcome and solidarity,” the Pope concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

