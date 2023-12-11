Catholic World News

Pope urges ‘absolute transparency’ in Vatican finances

December 11, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis called for “absolute transparency” in Vatican financial affairs, as he met on December 11 with the staff of the Auditor General.

As the Vatican braces for the verdict in the financial-misconduct “trial of the century,” the Pontiff told the auditor’s staff that they should conduct their inquiries with “merciful discretion,” since scandals “serve more to fill the pages of the newspapers than to correct behavior in depth.”

Although he had delivered his own address at his Angelus audience on Sunday, Pope Francis opted to have an aide read his prepared remarks at the Monday meeting, because of recurrent breathing problems.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!