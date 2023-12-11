Catholic World News

Jailed Nicaraguan bishop is declining health

December 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Rolando Alvarez, who has been jailed in Nicaragua since August 2022, is in declining health, The Pillar reports, and may not survive the harsh conditions in prison, where he has only begun to serve a 26-year sentence.

Although Bishop Alvarez reportedly turned down an offer to be exiled from Nicaragua, The Pillar reports that he is willing to leave the country but has not been given a clear opportunity to do so.

