Catholic World News

CWN closed for feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 08, 2023

The offices of CWN will be closed on Friday, December 8, so that our staff can celebrate the feast of the Immaculate Conception.

Barring some unexpected new development, no news stories will be posted on Friday. CWN will resume normal operation on Monday, December 11.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!