New spire raised over Notre Dame in Paris

December 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A new spire, surmounted by a cross, has been raised over the basilica of Notre Dame, replacing the spire that was destroyed by fire in 2019.

The spire, reaching to a height of over 300 feet, is identical in design to the one it replaced. The new structure was finished two days before a scheduled visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, and one year before the date—December 8, 2024—when Notre Dame will be formally opened for worship once again.

