Irish bishops issue cautious statement on racial conflicts

December 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Ireland have issued a measured statement on recent riots in Dublin, urging opposition to “all forms of racism, violence, division, hatred, misinformation, and fear.”

Responding to the riots that erupted in Dublin after several people were seriously wounded in a knifing attack by an Algerian immigrant, the bishops called for “a culture of encounter toward immigrants, immigrant communities, and Irish society. They encouraged parishes “where immigrants are making a positive and vibrant contribution.”

