Council of Cardinals discusses feminine role, Ukraine war, abuse prevention

December 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At its meeting in Rome this week, the Council of Cardinals heard a series of presentations on the role of women in the Church, and also discussed topics including the war in Ukraine and the implementation of sex-abuse prevention programs.

The Council “agreed on the need to listen, also and above all in individual Christian communities, to the feminine aspect of the Church,” the Vatican press office reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

