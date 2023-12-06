Catholic World News

German cardinal sees Church ‘more polarized than ever’

December 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Rainer Woelki of Cologne said that “our Church in Germany is more polarized than ever” in a talk to the archdiocesan council.

Cardinal Woelki, who has been critical of the Synodal Path, said that the controversial proposals adopted by the majority of the German bishops’ conference have put new strains on Church unity. “There were already tensions before, we all know that,” he said. “But now they are so strong that I am increasingly worried.”

