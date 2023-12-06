Catholic World News

Denouncing ‘right-wing extremists,’ Bavaria’s bishops criticize political party after election success

December 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: “A clear line must be drawn against right-wing extremists,” the Freising Bishops’ Conference said after the AfD party (Alternative für Deutschland, or Alternative for Germany) finished in third place in the Bavarian state election, with over 2 million votes (out of 9.2 million votes cast).

The bishops added, “It is unacceptable for Christians to vote for parties that spread nationalist, racist, or anti-Semitic opinions, or tolerate them in their ranks.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!