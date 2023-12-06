Catholic World News

Nuns sue Smith & Wesson to halt its assault-style weapons sales

December 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Four women’s religious institutes have sued Smith & Wesson in an attempt to halt the sale of assault-style rifles.

“These rifles have no purpose other than mass murder,” the Adrian Dominican Sisters, the Sisters of Bon Secours USA, the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, and the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary stated in their lawsuit against the firearm manufacturer.

