Catholic World News

FBI director spars with GOP senators about memo on ‘radical traditionalist Catholics’

December 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before a Senate committee on December 5, the day after the House Judiciary Committee released a report on the “weaponization of law enforcement” against Catholics.

Wray said that the FBI agents involved in producing the memo warning against “warning against “radical traditionalist Catholic ideology” were “not found to have engaged in any intentional or bad faith conduct.”

“Those individuals have all been admonished, and ... it is all going into their annual performance reviews, which has a direct impact on their compensation, among other things,” Wray added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!