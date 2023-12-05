Catholic World News

Mexican presidential candidate blasts gender ideology

December 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Aspiring Mexican presidential candidate Eduardo Verastegui has released a statement denouncing gender ideology and indoctrination of children.

“Let it be very clear. If they give me the opportunity to be president of Mexico, I will not allow the entire LGBT+ alphabet to continue contaminating our nation. I don’t want Mexican children sexualized and indoctrinated in schools with books that promote gender ideology,” Verastegui said.

Verastegui, who gained prominence as an actor, has more recently been involved in producing films, including Bella and The Sound of Freedom. A pro-life activist, he is seeking to qualify for the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.

