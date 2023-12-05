Catholic World News

Thousands of charismatic Catholics gather in Dubai

December 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a sign of respect for freedom of worship that is lacking in some nations of the Middle East, some 3,000 Catholics gathered in the United Arab Emirates for a conference organized by CHARIS, the Catholic Charismatic Renewal International Service.

Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life, sent a message to participants in the conference, whose theme was holiness.

