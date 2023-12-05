Catholic World News

Ignored by nunciature, group meets with Vatican officials about black Catholics’ sainthood causes

December 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Baltimore group that is advocating for the sainthood causes of six African-American Catholics met with Cardinal Marcello Semeraro and other officials of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints after being ignored by the apostolic nunciature in Washington, DC.

“We couldn’t get a word back from him, and we had called repeatedly,” a member of the group said of unsuccessful efforts to discuss the matter with Cardinal Christoph Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States. “We had mailed him letters, we had sent emails that the secretary requested, but never got a response.”

