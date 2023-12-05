Catholic World News

USCCB distributes over $10M from national collections

December 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops announced the distribution of over $10 million in grants from national collections.

Fifteen grants totaling more than $1.2 million were given to Catholic home missions; 32 grants totaling more than $900,000 were awarded to 18 African episcopal conferences; nearly $3.6 million was awarded to 133 projects in formerly Communist nations of Europe; nearly $3.25 million was awarded to 125 projects in Latin America; and $1.45 million was provided to disaster relief that will help rebuild churches in Puerto Rico.

In discussing the grants, the USCCB did not offer a full list of the grant recipients—listing, for example, only one of the 125 grant recipients in Latin America (the Interational Eucharistic Congress in Ecuador).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!