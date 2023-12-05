Catholic World News

Pope renews call for ‘concrete political changes’ on climate

December 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Albeit at a distance, I follow the work of COP28 in Dubai with great attention. I am close,” Pope Francis said on December 3, the day after Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, delivered the Pope’s address to the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Pope Francis added, “I reiterate my appeal for a response to climate change with concrete political changes; let us come out of the straits of particularism and nationalism, mindsets of the past, and embrace a common vision, all making every effort now, without delay, for a necessary global conversion.”

