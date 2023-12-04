Catholic World News

Italian authorities investigating migration activist favored by Pope

December 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Law-enforcement officials in Italy are investigating the fundraising activities of a non-profit organization whose leader has won special plaudits from Pope Francis.

Mediterranea, an organization that operates a ship to pick up refugees from the Mediterranean Sea. Luca Casarini, the head of the group, has been described by the Pope as a “dear brothers” named by the Pontiff to participate in the Synod on Synodality.

But Mediterranea is now under investigation for violations of Italian immigration law. And new reports have emerged that the group has parlayed the Pope’s support into an effective fundraising effort. Casarini has dismissed the negative reports as “clearly an attack on Pope Francis.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

