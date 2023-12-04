Catholic World News

Witnesses say imprisoned Nicaraguan bishop suffering mistreatment

December 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Rolando Alvarez, who has been imprisoned by Nicaragua’s government, is suffering mistreatment and possibly even torture, witnesses told a congressional hearing in Washington, DC.

Last week the Ortega regime released video footage of the jailed bishop, responding to complaints that the government has not even provided assurance that he is still alive. At the congressional hearings, Rep. Chris Smith remarked that Bishop Alvarez is “an innocent man enduring unspeakable suffering.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!