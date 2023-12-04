Catholic World News

Pope says health improving

December 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis assured the faithful that his health is improving, but did not read his message at his regular Sunday audience on December 3.

The Pontiff did not come to the window to address the crowd in St. Peter’s Square, but in a video presentation said: “I won’t be able to read everything. I’m getting better, but the voice still isn’t.”

An aide read the Pope’s Angelus message. [See related CWN headline.]

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!