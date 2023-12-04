Catholic World News

Climate activists disrupt Mass in Turin cathedral

December 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A group of climate activists disrupted Sunday Mass in the cathedral of Turin, Italy, shouting passages from the encyclical Laudato Si’ during the homily. Archbishop Roberto Repole responded to the disruption by telling reporters that he appreciated the demonstrators’ commitment to the environmentalist cause, “I was displeased that they simply took the floor without asking to speak to me first or asking permission.”

