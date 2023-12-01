Catholic World News

McCarrick to escape criminal charges?

December 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Theodore McCarrick will apparently escape criminal prosecution, as a Wisconsin prosecutor has chosen not to challenge a court ruling that the 93-year-old former cardinal is not mentally competent to stand trial.

Criminal charges against McCarrick in Massachusetts had already been dismissed for the same reason.

