Cardinal Parolin will lead Vatican delegation to Dubai in Pope’s absence

November 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, has told reporters that he expects to lead a Vatican delegation to Dubai for the COP28 climate meeting this weekend, after Pope Francis was forced to cancel his plan to attend.

“I have participated in all the COPs, starting in Paris and the following ones, so I think I will go this time too,” the cardinal said.

Cardinal Parolin disclosed that the Vatican is working with organizers of the Dubai conference to determine how Pope Francis might be able to participate remotely.

