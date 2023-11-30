Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar deacons required to take liturgical pledge before priestly ordination

November 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In the latest shot in a continuing liturgical dispute within Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly, Archbishop Andrews Thazhath has announced that deacons will not be ordained to the priesthood unless they promise “that they will obey the ecclesiastical authorities and celebrate Syro-Malabar Holy Qurbana [the Eucharistic liturgy] only licitly as per the synodal decision on the uniform mode of celebration.”

The “uniform mode” is a reference to new liturgical directives approved by the bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church. The changes have been violently resisted by most of the clergy of Ernakulam-Angamaly. Archbishop Thazhath has been appointed by the Vatican to resolve the bitter dispute.

