Pope sends fraternal message to Ecumenical Patriarch for Feast of St. Andrew

November 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As is customary, Pope Francis sent a fraternal message to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople on November 30, the Feast of St. Andrew, the Patriarchate’s patronal feast day.

Pope Francis recalled the upcoming 60th anniversary of the historic meeting between Pope St. Paul VI and Ecumenical Patriarch Athenagoras in Jerusalem. Their example “shows us that all authentic paths to the restoration of full communion among the Lord’s disciples are characterized by personal contact and time spent together,” Pope Francis wrote.

“On this feast day of the Apostle Andrew, let us fervently pray to God, our merciful Father, that the clamor of arms, which brings only death and destruction, may cease, and that government and religious leaders may always seek the path of dialogue and reconciliation,” he added. “May the holy Apostles Peter and Andrew intercede for all peoples and obtain for them the gifts of fraternal communion and peace.”

Now 83, Bartholomew was enthroned as Ecumenical Patriarch in 1991. The Ecumenical Patriarchate holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches.

