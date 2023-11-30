Catholic World News

Vatican aims to have a net-zero-emissions vehicle fleet by 2030

November 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican City State has launched an “Ecological Conversion 2030” program, with the goal of making its vehicles carbon-neutral by 2030.

To help achieve the goal, Vatican City State’s governorate has signed an agreement with Volkswagen, which will supply nearly 40 electric vehicles to the 109-acre city state.

