Conference puts Pope’s call for ‘outgoing theology’ into action

November 30, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Commission for Latin America hosted a three-day conference in Bogotá (Colombia) devoted to “Theology on the Peripheries: The Symbolic Language of Popular Culture.”

Emilce Cuda, the Pontifical Commission’s secretary (and not its president, as stated in the article), said that theologians today “must be among the people and listen to the language they use to express the faith today, to express their needs and dreams.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

