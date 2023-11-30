Catholic World News

Papal letter marks 800th anniversary of approval of Rule of St. Francis

November 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written an Italian-language letter to the Franciscan family in commemoration of the 800th anniversary of Pope Honorius III’s approval of the Rule of St. Francis.

Pope Francis wrote, “Christ is the focal point of your spirituality! Be men and women who truly learn ‘rule and life’ in His school!” He added, “Be tenacious in supporting the Church, repairing it with example and testimony, even when it seems to cost more!”

The Rule of St. Francis that was approved on November 29, 1223, is known as the Regula secunda [Second Rule] or Regula bullata [Rule approved with a bull]. St. Francis of Assisi’s earlier rule is known as the Regula prima [First Rule] or Regula non bullata [Rule not approved with a bull].

