Pope prays for extension of Gaza ceasefire

November 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his Wednesday public audience on November 29, Pope Francis called for an extension of the ceasefire in Gaza, “so that all the hostages might be freed, and the necessary humanitarian aid might be able to enter.”

“War is always a defeat,” the Pope said, repeating a judgement that he has made often. But then he added:

Everyone loses. Well, not everyone. There’s a group that earns a lot: those who make weapons. They earn a lot from the deaths of others.

