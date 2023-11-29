Catholic World News

Papal message stresses importance of rule of law, discusses climate justice

November 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As the International Development Law Organization’s Assembly of Parties met in Rome, Pope Francis praised the organization for “promoting the rule of law in order to advance peace and sustainable development.”

In his message, dated November 28, the Pope repeatedly stressed the importance of the rule of law. He also discussed corruption, the importance of reaching out to the poorest, and climate change, which he described as “an issue of intergenerational justice,” and welcomed the organization’s “commitment to advancing climate justice and improving land governance and the sustainable use of natural resources.”

“Justice, human rights, equity and equality are fundamentally intertwined with the causes and effects of climate change,” the Pope continued. “By applying a justice-based approach to climate action, we can provide holistic, inclusive and equitable responses.”

