Appreciate differences, accompany with care, and act courageously, Pope tells university chaplains

November 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis encouraged university chaplains and pastoral workers “to appreciate differences, to accompany with care, and to act courageously.”

“Your presence makes heard the voices of students, teachers of various disciplines, and all those whose work, often hidden, contributes to the good functioning of your educational institutions, and serves the cultures, local Churches, and different peoples, including the many young men and women, among them refugees and the poor, for whom the right to study – sadly – still remains an inaccessible privilege,” the Pope added.

The Pontiff made his remarks in a November 24 audience with participants in “Towards A Polyhedric Vision,” a conference organized by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Culture and Education.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

