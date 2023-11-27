Catholic World News

Bishop Barron in ‘frank disagreement’ with Synod statement on moral teaching

November 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Barron of Winona–Rochester, Minnesota has said that he is in “frank disagreement” with portions of the final statement from the Synod on Synodality regarding the development of Catholic moral teaching.

Bishop Barron, a noted theologian who was a delegate to the October meeting of the Synod, said that he rejected the notion that “advances in our scientific understanding will require a rethinking of our sexual teaching, whose categories are, apparently, inadequate to describe the complexities of human sexuality.” In his Word on Fire site, the bishop wrote: “To say that this multilayered, philosophically informed, theologically dense system is incapable of handling the subtleties of human sexuality is just absurd.”

