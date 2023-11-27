Catholic World News

Pope recovering from ‘pulmonary inflammation’ [Updated]

November 27, 2023

Pope Francis was reported in “good and stable condition,” free of fever, on Monday, November 27, after a weekend hospital visit caused by breathing difficulties that the Vatican attributed to a “mild flu.”

On Saturday, the Vatican press office announced that papal audiences had been cancelled, and the Pontiff taken to Gemelli Hospital for a CT scan that “ruled out pneumonia.” The Pope returned to the Vatican after the test.

The following day, the Pope led the recitation of the Angelus from from his residence, rather than from the customary window overlooking St. Peter’s Square. An official of the Secretariat of State read the Pope’s Angelus address on the Pontiff’s behalf.

“Today I cannot appear at the window because I have this problem of inflammation of the lungs,” the Pope said.

In a Monday update, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that the Pope’s condition was “clearly improving,” but disclosed that the tests on Saturday had shown “pulmonary inflammation that has caused some breathing difficulties.” He said that the Pope was being treated with antibiotics, administered intravenously.

The papal schedule has been altered to give him more time for rest and recovery, Bruni said. Some appointments have been postponed, while “others, of an institutional nature or easier to endure given his current state of health, have been maintained."

