Catholic World News

‘Rejoicing in hope’: dioceses celebrate World Youth Day

November 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life

CWN Editor's Note: On November 26, the Feast of Christ the King, the Church commemorated World Youth Day in the world’s dioceses, as is customary each year; the more well-known international gatherings now take place every four years.

The papal message for the day was entitled “Rejoicing in Hope” (Romans 12:12).

“Today in the particular churches we celebrate the 38th World Youth Day, on the theme ‘Rejoicing in hope,’” Pope Francis said on November 26. “I bless those who are taking part in the initiatives organized in the dioceses, in continuity with the World Youth Day in Lisbon. I embrace young people, the present and future of the world, and I encourage them to be joyful protagonists in the life of the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!