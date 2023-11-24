Catholic World News

Pray for peace in the Holy Land, Pope says in video appeal

November 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a brief video published by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, Pope Francis appealed for prayer for peace in the Holy Land.

“What is happening in the Holy Land is very painful,” he said on November 22. “It is very painful. The Palestinian people, the people of Israel, have the right to peace.”

“These two fraternal peoples have the right to live in peace,” he continued. “Let us pray for peace in the Holy Land. Let us pray that the difficulties resolve themselves in dialogue and negotiation and not with a mountain of dead on each side. Please, let us pray for peace in the Holy Land.”

