US archbishop suggests moving Vatican out of Rome

November 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Christopher Coyne, who will soon be installed as head of the Hartford, Connecticut archdiocese, has suggested moving the Vatican to a new location.

“I’d say get it out of Italy,” the archbishop said to a television interviewer. “Get it out of Rome. Put it wherever you need to. It’s too Roman.”

Explaining his belief that the situation in Rome is detrimental to the Church’s leadership, the archbishop—who was originally a priest of the Boston archdiocese, said “it’s inbred in terms of the culture of that community there.”

