Pope congratulates Argentine president-elect

November 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis offered his congratulations to Argentina’s president-elect, Javier Milei, in a phone conversation on November 22.

Although Milei has been highly critical of the Pontiff in the past, his aides reported that the conversation was “pleasant and very good.” Pope Francis offered his best wishes for a successful presidency.

