Catholic World News

Support for abortion ‘for any reason’ is near record high, poll finds

November 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: 55% of registered voters believe that abortion should be legally available “for any reason,” according to a poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal and NORC (the National Opinion Research Center) at the University of Chicago. In 1977, 37% supported abortion for any reason.

According to the survey, over 75% of Americans support legalized abortion when the unborn child has a serious disability; nearly 90% support it when the child was conceived through rape or incest, or when the mother’s health is endangered. These numbers have remained roughly steady since 1977.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!