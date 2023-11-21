Catholic World News

Another controversy erupts over remark attributed to Pope

November 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A remark attributed to Pope Francis—made during an off-the-record meeting with priests in Rome—has again raised questions about the Pope’s commitment to traditional Catholic teaching.

According to the Italian blog Silere non Possum, which has acquired a strong record for accurate reporting, the Pope said that he had encouraged a divorced and remarried woman to receive Communion. Rather than abstaining from Communion at her regular parish, the Pope reportedly advised the woman to attend Mass elsewhere.

”Some may say that the Pope is a relativist,” he told the priests, according to the blog report. “Let it be fruitful relativism.”

The Vatican has not commented on the report.

